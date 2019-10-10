A boy is using tap water at school for taking a bath at Loi Kaw Wan, Thailand-Myanmar border on Aug. 16, 2019. EFE-EPA FILE/JITTRAPON KAICOME

Villagers run a shop with products mostly sourced from Thailand at Loi Kaw Wan, Thailand-Myanmar border on Aug. 16, 2019. EFE-EPA FILE/JITTRAPON KAICOME

RCSS/SSA soldiers march at the Shan National Day celebrations in Loi Tai Leng at Loi Kaw Wan, Thailand-Myanmar border on Aug. 16, 2019. EFE-EPA FILE/JITTRAPON KAICOME

RCSS/SSA women soldiers march at the Shan National Day celebrations in at Loi Kaw Wan, Thailand-Myanmar border on Aug. 16, 2019. EFE-EPA FILE/JITTRAPON KAICOME

Yi (on the left) and Sai (on the right), 14 and 13 year old Buddhist novices at Loi Kaw Wan, Thailand-Myanmar border on Aug. 16, 2019. EFE-EPA FILE/JITTRAPON KAICOME

Senior Shan women meditate at the temple after chanting in the morning on a Buddhist holy day at Loi Kaw Wan, Thailand-Myanmar border on Aug. 16, 2019. EFE-EPA FILE/JITTRAPON KAICOME

The main road through villagers’ accommodations inside the at Loi Kaw Wan, Thailand-Myanmar border on Aug. 16, 2019. EFE-EPA FILE/JITTRAPON KAICOME

Feeling hopeless and disillusioned, a 73-year-old man sits in a camp for Internally Displaced Persons in the northeast of Myanmar, bordering Thailand.

He has called Loi Kaw Wan Camp his home for nearly two decades following a night in which he was given a choice between fleeing or dying.

"One evening, a commander came and told us 'In the morning you go or I’ll cut your throat,'" Phan La said in a recent interview, recalling that moment 19 years ago.

He belongs to the Shan minority, the largest ethnic group in the homonymous state in northeastern Myanmar, one of the areas where the army and several insurgent groups are locked in a conflict that dates back to the nation’s independence in 1948.

Neither the end of the military junta’s half-century-long rule in 2011 nor the rise to power five years later of the democratic movement led by Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi – who prioritized bringing the conflict to a close – has put an end to the war.

The failure of peace negotiations is evident in places such as the north of Shan state or Arakan state (in the country’s west), which has suffered the worst fighting in years, but also along the border with Thailand, where thousands of IDPs and refugees have waited to return home for more than three decades.

To this date, Phan La sees no remedy to his situation.

"I will grow old here," he says. "I will die here."

The camp Phan La is in houses a third of the 6,000 people surviving within the six camps located on a narrow strip of territory controlled by the Restoration Council of Shan State, one of the 20-odd active ethnic armed organizations in Myanmar.

They arrived there after the Tatmadaw launched a vast offensive between 1996-98 that expelled some 300,000 Shan from the state’s central areas and after Thailand pushed back those trying to seek refuge on the other side of the border.

Their situation worsened over the next three years with the arrival of 126,000 Wa – another ethnic minority from a remote mountainous area in the northeast of Shan state’s border with China – to their region.

The Wa are supported by the country’s largest guerrilla, the United Wa State Army, considered one of the world’s largest narco-armies.

The junta encouraged the USWA’s move into the territory at the time to weaken the RCSS. Since then, the Wa armed group – which now has about 10,000 militiamen in the area snatched from the Shan – has expanded southward towards the border, running and protecting businesses such as rubber plantations.

The Wa soldiers’ encroachment on the territory has deprived the IDPs from access to their own fields.

"We dare not go [to the rice paddies] because there are always armed Wa patrolling along the border of their territory," Chai Peng, leader of the Loi Kaw Wan neighborhood committee, told EFE.

CORNERED AND HELPLESS

The main part of Loi Kaw Wan is a row of mostly modest wooden houses lined along a muddy path just meters from a rudimentary border crossing along a hill.

A school and a precarious self-managed medical center, in addition to a small Buddhist temple, are the only services available to the displaced, who stopped receiving humanitarian aid in 2017 beyond private donations.

Some run small stores selling chips, drinks and goods shipped from Thailand – where, thanks to informal arrangements with local authorities, they also school around 100 young people and hospitalize the sick.

Thailand is the main source of amenities for most families, which depend on the meager income earned by working in construction or tea plantations.

These are poorly-paid temporary jobs, which the displaced – who lack IDs – have difficulties accessing due to the numerous controls by Thai police on vehicles crossing the border.

The solidity of some houses or the many hens and motorbikes roaming the countryside show how the displaced have found stability over the years. However, they now resent the cut in foreign aid.

"There are more cases of malnutrition, especially among children; we have less money to buy medicine or pay for the hospital in Thailand, and all this causes families a lot of anxiety," said Bay Da, the head of the field clinic.

"Apart from the lack of food, my children worry me: what will become of them, what their future will be here without documents or recognized citizenship," said Nang Sang, one of the school's teachers.

The situation of the Shan contrasts with the nine Karen refugee camps, established 15 years earlier on Thai territory, assisted by a dozen NGOs and the UN refugee agency.

Unlike the Karen, Thailand did not allow the creation of Shan refugee camps, which it treated as illegal immigrants.

"We ran out of funds and had to stop the aid [to the Shan] even though they need it, because they are there, stuck on the border," said Sally Thompson, The Border Consortium director, an organization that helps refugees on the Thai-Myanmar border.

The RCSS’ presence, which has a base in the camp led by Korn Zuen, the guerrilla’s second-in-command, also doesn’t help alleviate people’s needs.

The commander – who didn’t specify how many of the 8,000 militia members of the RCSS are under his command – said he negotiated the access to rice paddies at the camp foothill with the Wa, but that they violate the agreement and continue to expand their territory.

"The Burmese government wants us to face the Wa but we try to be patient," Korn Zuen told EFE in a recent interview.

He avoided giving details about the relationship between the RCSS and the displaced, although a UN report last year said the guerrilla enacted a "forced enlistment policy" of civilians.

The RCSS’ distrust toward the Tatmadaw adds to their tension with the Wa, despite signing a 2015 government ceasefire ratified by a dozen armed groups.

The agreement – which has since reduced the conflict to sporadic skirmishes in the area – had to continue with a peace negotiation, but Korn Zuen said the Tatmadaw’s refusal to retreat impeded this.

"We have no confidence with the Tatmadaw and now there is no negotiation. They only want the ceasefire to shine before the international community. What they are looking for is to get rid of us," he said.

REPATRIATION OR CHRONIC DISPLACEMENT

The Shan are only a small fraction of the more than 1 million displaced by violence in Myanmar.

In Thailand, Karen camps – which at the beginning of the century welcomed 150,000 refugees – still house 86,000 people, while 106,647 more were in IDP camps in northern Myanmar’s Kachin state and northern Shan in mid-August, before fighting in the area intensified.

The bulk of those affected are the 900,000 Rohingya who, according to the UN, are in Bangladesh – including the 740,000 who fled the offensive the Tatmadaw launched in Rakhine in 2017, which the UN has described as genocide and a case of "textbook ethnic cleansing."

"The international community was too optimistic, idealistic," Thompson said about the Rohingya’s failed repatriation plans today, adding it was expected that the [Shan] camp population would have been reduced to at least 30,000 by now.

"We thought democracy was coming. But people in Myanmar look at Rakhine, Kachin, the north of Shan and see the same type of government," he added.

Another 19,000 people have returned on their own due to the deterioration of conditions in the refugee camps caused by the budget cuts afflicting NGOs, whose funds are directed at responding to other emergencies such as those of the Rohingya or Syrian refugees.

In Loi Kaw Wan, the situation is even worse. Without official recognition as refugees, they depend on an uncertain peace process and hypothetical goodwill of the same army from which they fled to end a displacement that is gradually becoming permanent.

"We would like to return but our lands have been occupied," said Chai Peng, head of the field committee. "Here we feel safe, with the RCSS, near Thailand. Our safety isn’t guaranteed elsewhere." EFE-EPA

