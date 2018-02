Daria Kasatkina of Russia in action against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine during the final of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis WTA Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Feb 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Elina Svitolina of Ukraine celebrates after defeating Russia's Daria Kasatkina of Russia in the final of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis WTA Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Feb 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Defending champion Elina Svitolina of Ukraine won her second Dubai Tennis Championships title in a row on Saturday, beating Russia's Daria Kasatkina 6-4, 6-0 in the final.

Top-seeded Svitolina needed a little over an hour to defeat Kasatkina, whom she has bested in all three of their encounters.

This was the second title this year for the Ukrainian, ranked world No. 4, following her win at the Brisbane International, and the 11th in her career.