Alison van Uytvanck of Belgium in action against Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark during their women's first round match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Alison van Uytvanck of Belgium in action against Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark during their women's first round match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Caroline Wozniacki (R) of Denmark is congratulated by Alison van Uytvanck (L) of Belgium after winning their women's first round match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark in action against Alison van Uytvanck of Belgium during their women's first round match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark celebrates after defeating Alison van Uytvanck of Belgium in their women's first round match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Defending champion Caroline Wozniacki opened her 2019 campaign with a straight-sets defeat of Alison Van Uytvanck in the year's first Rod Laver Arena evening session of the Australian Open.

The third-seeded Dane, who has been battling rheumatoid arthritis, launched her title defense confidently and defeated her Belgian opponent 6-3, 6-4 in one hour and 33 minutes.

The former world No. 1 broke Van Uytvanck once in each set and kept her unforced errors total to 16 as compared to Van Uytvanck's 34, and blasted out 21 winners.

The Belgian, ranked 52, tried to hit through Wozniacki's indomitable baseline defense with a couple of drop shots to reach breakpoint.

But as the match progressed, the defending champion strengthened her grip and sealed it with a forehand winner on her third matchpoint.

"I think she played very well. The first set was a pretty high level, and she stepped it up at moments and really hit her targets," Wozniacki said of Van Uytvanck after the match.

"It's such a special feeling," she said of her return to Melbourne Park as the reigning champion.

"I have such incredible memories from last year - it was such an emotional night, and I never cry. Now I sometimes hear, 'Wozzy Wozzy Wozzy,' so I guess that my 'Aussie Aussie Aussie,' right?"

Wozniacki will now play Sweden's Johanna Larsson, who advanced to the second round after Vera Lapko of Belarus retired while trailing 7-6(5), 3-0.