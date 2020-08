Members of the indigenous Xikrin ethnic group dance during a celebration in the hamlet of Mrotidjam, in the indigenous reserve of Trincheira do Bacaja, state of Para, northern Brazil, 20 September 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/Fernando Bizerra

Detail of a charred tree, all black after forest fires in the Amazon near Apui, Brazil, 05 September 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/FERNANDO BIZERRA JR.

The Brazilian Amazon, which is home to the world's largest tropical rainforest, is on its way to ending 2020 with a record area devastated, according to environmental analysts, as deforestation alerts have grown by 33 percent year-on-year in the period ending July.

There would probably be around 13,000 sq km (5,019 square miles) of deforested land or even more than that in November, Marco Astrini, executive secretary of Climate Observatory, told EFE. EFE-EPA