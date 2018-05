Nicolas Mahut of France in action against Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina during their men's first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro, who decided at the last minute to participate in the French Open, qualified Tuesday for the second round by defeating Frenchman Nicolas Mahut 1-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.

The fifth-seed needed two hours and seven minutes to beat his unseeded rival, who is ranked 116th in the world.

Del Potro, the world No. 6, will next face the winner of the match between compatriot Leonardo Mayer and France's Julien Benneteau.