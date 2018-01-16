Winner Juan Martin del Potro (L) of Argentina greets Frances Tiafoe (R) of the USA after their first round match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina celebrates winning his first round match against Frances Tiafoe of the United States at the Australian Open tennis tournament, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Jan 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS

Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro on Tuesday qualified for the second round of the Australian Open after beating Frances Tiafoe of the United States 6-3, 6-4, 6-3.

Fully recovered from a left-wrist injury, which forced him to undergo several surgeries that sidelined him for months, the 29-year-old needed two hours and 14 minutes to seal his first win in Melbourne since 2014.

Del Potro, world No. 10, is due to meet Russia's Karen Khachanov, who had a 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-2), 6-4 victory over Peter Polansky of Canada.

World No. 5 Dominic Thiem, meanwhile, defeated Guido Pella of Argentina 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in two hours and 15 minutes.

The 24-year-old Austrian is scheduled to square off against US Denis Kudla, who beat his compatriot Steve Johnson 7-6 (7-5), 3-6, 6-7 (3-7), 2-6.

Seventh-seeded David Goffin got rid of Germany's Matthias Bachinger 6-7 (3-7), 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in two hours and 33 minutes.

The 27-year-old Belgian is to play Frenchman Julien Benneteau, who prevailed over Taro Daniel of Japan 6-7 (6-8), 7-6 (7-0), 6-4, 6-1.