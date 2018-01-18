Guillermo Garcia-Lopez of Spain in action during his second round match against Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic celebrates winning his second round match against Guillermo Garcia-Lopez of Spain at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Juan Martin del Potro (L) of Argentina is congratulated by Karen Khachanov (R) of Russia after winning their second round match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOE CASTRO

Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina celebrates after winning his second round match against Karen Khachanov of Russia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOE CASTRO

Argentine Juan Martin del Potro, world No. 10, on Thursday prevailed over Karen Khachanov of Russia 6-4, 7-6 (7-4), 6-7 (0-7), 6-4 securing a place in the Australian Open third round for the first time since 2013.

The 2009 US Open champion needed 3 hours and 45 minutes to take down Khachanov, 21, in his first participation in the tournament since 2014 after recovering from physical issues that held him back from competing in Melbourne.

"I am so happy to be here after so many years. I had pains everywhere, but I am still standing up," Del Potro said.

Del Potro fired 73 winners compared to Khachanov's 60, proving that the 29 year old was getting back on track.

"These young guys are so strong and I feel like I am getting older, for sure. They are so strong. He hit harder than me the service and the forehand and I had to run a lot, but I think I took my chances to win the match," he said.

The 12th seed Del Potro is set to play world No. 20 Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic, who defeated Guillermo Garcia-Lopez of Spain 3-6, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3.

The 19 seeded Berdych took two hours and 31 minutes to overcome world No.71 Garcia-Lopez.