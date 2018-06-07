Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina plays Marin Cilic of Croatia during their men's quarter final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Marin Cilic of Croatia plays Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina during their men's quarter final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina reacts after winning against Marin Cilic of Croatia during their men's quarter final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro on Thursday qualified for the semifinals of the French Open after he defeated Marin Cilic of Croatia 7-6, 5-7, 6-3, 7-5 in a two-day rain-delayed match.

The three-hour and 50-minute match, which put Del Potro in the French Open's last-four for the second time in his career, was suspended on Wednesday due to the weather.

"It has been a long time without good feelings on my body. I made three surgeries in my left wrist and I was close to quit(ting) this sport," Del Potro said, according to the Ronald Garros website.

"Now I do not have any words to describe this moment, it is so good for me, my team, my family. I am so proud to be here playing my tennis in front of you (the crowd) and I feel at home here," Del Potro added.

Del Potro struck 31 winners and 19 aces, compared to Cilic's 53 and 18, respectively.

Del Potro is set to play next Spain's Rafael Nadal, who beat Argentina's Diego Schwartzman 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.