Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina in action against Robin Haase of the Netherlands during their second round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, Mar. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE

Robin Haase of the Netherlands in action against Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina during their second round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, Mar. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE

Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina in action against Robin Haase of the Netherlands during a second round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, Mar. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina in action against Robin Haase of the Netherlands during a second round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, Mar. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina serves against Robin Haase of the Netherlands during a second round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, Mar. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Robin Haase of the Netherlands in action against Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina during their second round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, Mar. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE

Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro said Friday he was tired after winning the Indian Wells tennis tournament at Acapulco, Mexico, and wouldn't mind taking it easy in the ongoing Miami Open.

The Argentinian said it was important for him to stay fit for the rest of the season but that he was doing the best he could because Miami was an important tournament.

"I'm tired, its taking a toll on me because I have been playing many matches and been on tour for a long time," del Potro told reporters after defeating Dutch Robin Haase 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, in a match where he displayed visible signs of exhaustion.

He also acknowledged persistent minor pains were bothering him and reiterated that his main aim for the season was to take care of his body.

"Miami is an important tournament but whatever happens, it will be fine for me, because if I have to stop I'll have a well-deserved break and continue playing too," he said.

The Argentinian will now face Japanese Kei Nishikori (26), who beat Australian John Millman 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-3 on Friday.