John Isner of the USA plays Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina during their men's round of 16 match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina reacts after winning against John Isner of the USA during their men's round of 16 match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro on Monday eased past John Isner of the US 6-4, 6-4 and 6-4, earning a place in the quarterfinals at the French Open for the first time since 2012.

Del Potro needed nearly two hours to join his countryman Diego Schwartzman in the last-8.

This is the first time since 2005 that two Argentine players have made it to the quarterfinal round at Roland Garros.

The 2009 French Open semifinalist broke Isner's serve once per set and will now face off in the quarterfinals against Croatia's Marin Cilic, who defeated Italy's Fabio Fognini.