Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro, the world No. 5, said Monday that he was still recovering from a knee injury and would not be able to play at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam event of the 2019 tennis season.

"I hope you have a great 2019. Recovery is going great and I will tell you later where I will be making my comeback. Unfortunately, it won't happen in Australia, I'll miss you @AustralianOpen, but I'm happy with my progress?" Del Potro said in a Twitter post. "Happy New Year! Enjoy!"

The 30-year-old Del Potro fractured his right kneecap on Oct. 11 during a round of 16 match at the Shanghai Masters against Croatia's Borna Coric.

In 2015, Del Potro had to pull out of the Australian Open due to a wrist injury.

The 6-foot-6 Argentine, who won his lone Grand Slam title at the 2009 US Open, missed nearly the entire 2010 season with a right wrist injury.

The Australian Open will be played Jan. 14-27 at Melbourne Park.