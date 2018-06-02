Spain's Albert Ramos Viñolas hits a forehand during his French Open third-round match against Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro in Paris, France, on June 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Fifth-seeded Argentine Juan Martin Del Potro reacts after defeating Spain's Albert Ramos Viñolas in French Open third-round action in Paris, France, on June 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro on Saturday rolled past Albert Ramos Viñolas 7-5, 6-4, 6-1 to advance to the French Open round of 16.

Del Potro, the No. 5 seed, needed just two hours and 18 minutes to defeat the Spaniard for the second time in as many career matches.

Although Del Potro failed to serve out the first set at 5-3, he broke Ramos' serve a second time to clinch the opener.

Ramos Viñolas went up a break in the second set, but Del Potro stormed back to secure two more service breaks and grab a two-set lead.

The 2009 US Open champion then improved on serve in the third set, facing no break points over his final four service games.

Del Potro's countryman, 11th-seeded Diego Schwartzman, also reached the round of 16 with a 7-5, 6-3, 6-3 victory Saturday over up-and-coming Croatian Borna Coric.

Next up for Del Potro in the round of 16 will be big-serving American John Isner, who defeated Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert 7-6 (7-1), 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) on Saturday.

Isner topped Del Potro in the semi-finals of this year's Miami Open, a hard-court ATP World Tour Masters 1000 event, but the Argentine will be the big favorite on the slow clay courts of Roland Garros.