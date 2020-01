An Indian homeless woman rests next to her belongings on a bench in Kolkata, India, 07 November 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

A homeless Indian man sleeps under a blanket on the side of a road during a cold day in New Delhi, India, 19 December 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

In spite of the record-breaking cold conditions that have gripped Delhi this winter, thousands of homeless people opted to sleep on the sidewalks rather than in shelters run by the government or NGOs.

Meena, 63, who lives on the street with her family, burned old clothes, paper and plastic to keep warm during two weeks of severe cold in December. EFE-EPA