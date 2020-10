The high global demand for disposable gloves amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has put the spotlight on the hidden face of the rubber sector, dominated by Malaysian companies accused of labor abuse against migrant workers.

Confiscations of passports, weeks without days off and more than 84 hours of work, restrictions on movement and unfair wage cuts are some of the exploitative practices reported in Malaysia by migrant workers, who mostly live in overcrowded dorms. EFE-EPA