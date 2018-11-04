Rayo Vallecano's Raul de Tomas (R) vies for the ball with Barcelona's Gerard Pique (L) during the Spanish La Liga match between Rayo Vallecano and FC Barcelona at the Vallecas stadium in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Rayo Vallecano's Gilbert Imbula (2-R) vies for the ball with Barcelona's Rafinha (L) during the Spanish La Liga match between Rayo Vallecano and FC Barcelona at the Vallecas stadium in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/JP Gandul

Rayo Vallecano's Jose Pozo (R) celebrates after scoring the 1-1 during the Spanish La Liga match between Rayo Vallecano and FC Barcelona at the Vallecas stadium in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Rayo Vallecano's Alvaro Garcia (L) celebrates after scoring the 2-1 during the Spanish La Liga match between Rayo Vallecano and FC Barcelona at the Vallecas stadium in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Barcelona's Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring the winning goal during the Spanish La Liga match between Rayo Vallecano and FC Barcelona at the Vallecas stadium in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Ousmane Dembele and Luis Suarez saved Barcelona on Saturday at Estadio de Vallecas in Madrid, helping the Catalan team win 3-2 in the last five minutes of their match against Rayo Vallecano.

Confident after their overwhelming victory against Real Madrid, Barcelona sought to beat Rayo Vallecano without their best player, Leo Messi, who was replaced by Rafinha.

Barcelona were quick to take the offensive, and their first opportunity in the 11th minute was converted into a goal with a close-range shot by Luis Suarez, after a well-placed cross from the left by Jordi Alba.

Rayo Vallecano were close to scoring at the half-hour mark, as Raul de Tomas made a brilliant cross from the right to Jose Angel Pozo, whose shot from close range flew to the left of the post.

Pozo made up for his mistake five minutes later, firing a long distance shot from the middle, which curled its way into the bottom-right corner of the net.

Suarez could have given Barcelona the lead in the 40th minute, but his long-distance shot from the middle bounced off the right post.

Six minutes after the start of the second half, Dembele replaced Rafinha, who had not managed to make any significant shots.

Soon after, Rayo's Oscar Trejo was replaced by Alvaro Garcia, who wasted no time to give his team the lead in the 57th minute, scoring from close range after taking advantage of a header by Raul de Tomas that bounced off the post.

Suarez could have easily equalized in the 85th minute, but his header off a great cross by Alba found its way into the hands of keeper Alberto Garcia.

The tie came two minutes later, as Dembele's left-footed shot from the right went straight into the bottom-left corner of the net.

Suarez scored the winning goal in the 90th minute, connecting a stunning long-distance cross from the right by Sergi Roberto.

Barcelona now have 24 points and are in the first spot in La Liga, while Rayo Vallecano are in the 19th spot with six points, second to last before Huesca.