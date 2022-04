Mine experts have been inspecting houses in Bucha, one of Ukraine's worst-hit cities during the Russian invasion, to detect and destroy the thousands of explosives left behind by enemy troops before their withdrawal from the devastated city.

At just 23 years old, Norislav is head of one of the five mine specialist squads operating in Bucha, where Russian troops allegedly committed the largest massacres against the civilian population, which resulted in more than 400 deaths. EFE

cgs/eld/mp