Floods in the village of Demydiv (Ukraine) on Saturday. EFE/Orlando Barría

A flood is usually a tragedy with victims, but in the case of Demydiv, a village in the Kyiv region, it was a blessing.



A day after the Russian invasion began in late February, Ukrainian Armed Forces intentionally opened a dam that flooded Demydiv and its surrounding fields to hamper the advance of Russian armed vehicles into the capital. EFE



