Referee Ivan Kruzliak separates players from Wales and Denmark during a UEFA Nations League match in Cardiff, Wales, on Friday, Nov. 16. EFE/EPA/DIMITRIS LEGAKIS

Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel (No. 1) gets in position to block a shot by Gareth Bale of Wales during a UEFA Nations League match in Cardiff, Wales, on Friday, Nov. 16. EFE/EPA/DIMITRIS LEGAKIS

Denmark's Nicolai Jorgensen (No. 9) celebrates after scoring a goal against Wales during a UEFA Nations League match in Cardiff, Wales, on Friday, Nov. 16. EFE/EPA/DIMITRIS LEGAKIS

Denmark defeated Wales 2-1 here Friday to punch their ticket for the final stage of the UEFA Nations League.

The victory brings the Danes to 7 points from three matches in League B Group 4, while second-place Wales have 6 points after playing all four of their group-phase games. Ireland, with just a point, are third.

Denmark led 1-0 at half-time thanks to Nicolai Jorgensen's goal in the 42nd minute.

It took a great stop by Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel to deny Welsh captain Gareth Bale's bid for the equalizer on a free kick late in the second half before Martin Braithwaite made it 2-0 for the visitors in the 88th minute.

Bale pulled back a goal for the Dragons a minute later, but time ran out on the Welsh attempt at a comeback.