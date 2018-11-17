Denmark defeated Wales 2-1 here Friday to punch their ticket for the final stage of the UEFA Nations League.
The victory brings the Danes to 7 points from three matches in League B Group 4, while second-place Wales have 6 points after playing all four of their group-phase games. Ireland, with just a point, are third.
Denmark led 1-0 at half-time thanks to Nicolai Jorgensen's goal in the 42nd minute.
It took a great stop by Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel to deny Welsh captain Gareth Bale's bid for the equalizer on a free kick late in the second half before Martin Braithwaite made it 2-0 for the visitors in the 88th minute.
Bale pulled back a goal for the Dragons a minute later, but time ran out on the Welsh attempt at a comeback.