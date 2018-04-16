Des Linden (center) of the United States celebrates with coach Kevin Hanson (left) and husband Ryan Linden after winning the women's division of the 122nd Boston Marathon on Monday, April 16, in Boston. EFE-EPA/CJ GUNTHER

Des Linden made some history here Monday when she finished ahead of the field in the women's category in the 122nd edition of the Boston Marathon to become the first US champion since 1985.

The men's side also produced a milestone, as Yuki Kawauchi became the first Japanese runner in 31 years to take the crown at the prestigious event in Boston.

Both winners benefited from their competitors' struggles with the cold, wet and blustery conditions.

The temperature at the start was 38 F (3 C) and the race was run under a constant rain.

Kawauchi completed the 26.2 mi (42.16 km) course in 2h15:58, more than two minutes ahead of last year's champion, Kenya's Geoffrey Kirui, who led for most of the race.

"For me, these are the best conditions possible," the 31-year-old Kawauchi joked following the race.

US runner Shadrack Biwott finished third in the men's competition.

Linden won the women's race with a time of 2h39:54, nearly five minutes faster than compatriot Sara Sellers. Canada's Krista Duchene took third place.

Defending champion Edna Kiplagat of Kenya came in eighth.

Now 34, Linden was three months shy of her 2nd birthday when American Lisa Larsen won here in 1985.

"I don't have the right words," Linden said when asked how she felt about her triumph.

Switzerland's Marcel Hug posted his fourth consecutive victory in the men's push rim wheelchair race, though his time, 1h46:25, was the slowest since the category debuted in 1987.

US athlete Tatyana McFadden won the women's push rim wheelchair division for the fifth time.