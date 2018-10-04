France national soccer team coach, Didier Deschamps, poses for a portrait in a hotel in central London, United Kingdom, Sept. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Facundo Arrizabalaga

The head coach of France's national team Didier Deschamps announced Thursday his lineup for upcoming clashes.

France is scheduled to host a friendly match against Iceland in Guingamp on Oct. 11, then to take on Germany at Saint Denis stadium in a UEFA Nations League clash five days later.

Deschamps called up the majority of the squad he led to claim the 2018 FIFA World Cup this summer.

The newcomers on Deschamps' list included Lucas Digne, Mamadou Sakho and Kurt Zouma, as replacements for Benjamin Mendy, Samuel Umtiti and Adil Rami, who are sidelined due to injury.

The October list included Tanguy Ndombele for the first time, joining instead of Corentin Tolisso.

The coach said he call up Sakho rather than Clement Langlet in defense line, as he has more experience.

The full list of Le Bleus is as follows:

- Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Steve Mandanda (Marsella) and Alphonse Areola (Paris Saint-Germain).

- Defenders: Benjamin Pavard (Stuttgart), Djibril Sidibé (Monaco), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid), Presnel Kimpembe (PSG), Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace), Kurt Zouma (Everton), Lucas Hernandez (Atletico Madrid) and Lucas Digne (Everton).

- Midfielders: Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Blaise Matuidi (Juventus), N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea), Steven N'Zonzi (Roma), Tanguy Ndombele (Lyon) and Thomas Lemar (Atletico Madrid)

- Forwards: Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona), Nabil Fekir (Lyon), Olivier Giroud (Chelsea), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Kylian Mbappé (PSG) and Florian Thauvin (Marsella).