A sign along the road leading to Nipton, California, USA, 29 April 2022. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

A sign in Nipton, California, USA, 29 April 2022. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

A painted car in Nipton, California, USA, 29 April 2022. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

A restroom sign in Nipton, California, USA, 29 April 2022. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Tepee (tipi) structures in the town of Nipton, California, USA, 29 April 2022. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

The structure of a tepee (tipi) in Nipton, California, USA, 29 April 2022. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

The tiny town of Nipton, an 80-acre patch in the Mojave Desert straddling the border between California and Nevada, has been sold again to a Las Vegas company for $2.75 million.

This is the second time the dusty town with a population of around 20 has been sold.

(...)