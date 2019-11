A man has his blood glucose screening tested as part of the World Health Day 2016 activities, at the Ministry of Health in Hanoi, Vietnam, 7 April 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/LUONG THAI LINH

Three decades ago, very few would have imagined that diabetes would become an epidemiological emergency in Mexico, claiming 80,000 lives a year.

"Now, this is a worrying epidemic. In the last few years there has been an exponential increase (in the number of cases), and every year many people die in Mexico due to complications related to diabetes," physician Valentin Sanchez told Efe.

Diabetes used to be rare in Mexico, affecting mainly people with a genetic predisposition to the ailment.