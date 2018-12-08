Sevilla FC's Pablo Sarabia celebrates after giving his team a 1-0 lead during a La Liga soccer match against Valencia at Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain, Dec. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/KAI FOERSTERLING

Valencia CF's Mouctar Diakhaby celebrates after scoring the 1-1 equalizer during a La Liga soccer match between Valencia CF and Sevilla FC at Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain, Dec. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/KAI FÖRSTERLING

Valencia head coach Marcelino Garcia Toral reacts during a Spanish La Liga soccer match against Sevilla at Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, eastern Spain, on Dec. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/KAI FOERSTERLING

Valencia secured a 1-1 draw against Sevilla in La Liga Matchday 15 action here Saturday thanks to a last-gasp goal by French defender Mouctar Diakhaby.

The hosts kicked off the match in strong fashion and had two chances to score off a free kick in the second minute, but Sevilla net minder Tomas Vaclik made a save on a header by Ezequiel Garay and then stopped a shot at point-blank range by Santi Mina.

Sevilla managed to weathered the early storm and started controlling ball possession, but they were unable to mount a threat against the hosts' goal.

Valencia, for their part, tried to look for opportunities on the counter-attack but also were largely ineffective over the remainder of an evenly contested first half.

Sevilla then struck first 10 minutes after the intermission after a poor clearance by Garay led to a Wissam Ben Yedder volley and a left-footed finish by Pablo Sarabia inside the goal area.

Valencia's defenders claimed to no avail that Sarabia was in an off-side position.

The hosts then proceeded to besiege Sevilla's area in a quest to score the equalizer, although their all-out attack left space for the visitors to mount counter-attacks.

On one of those chances for the Andalusian squad in the 68th minute, Ever Banega could have put the game away but instead sent his shot off the woodwork.

Sevilla then missed out on another golden opportunity on the counter-attack in the 83rd minute when Andre Silva got past Valencia net minder Neto but fired his close-range attempt off the post. Valencia defender Daniel Wass played a role in disrupting the shot.

The visitors paid for those squandered scoring chances two minutes into second-half stoppage time when Diakhaby, who had come on as a substitute in the 63rd minute, headed home the equalizer off a free kick by midfielder Dani Parejo.

With the draw, Sevilla remains in the second spot in the Spanish-league standings with 28 points (behind FC Barcelona based on goal differential), while Valencia (18 points) is in 13th place pending other Matchday 15 results on Saturday.