Princess Diana superfan John Loughrey poses with posters he hung by the gates of Kensington Palace, residence of Britain's Diana, Princess of Wales during marriage and after divorce, in Hyde Park in London, Britain, 26 August 2022 (issued 29 August 2022). EFE-EPA/TOLGA AKMEN ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

People look at tributes and souvenirs for late Princess Diana around the Liberty Flame above the Alma Tunnel, in Paris, France, 23 August 2022 (issued 29 August 2022). EFE-EPA/TOLGA AKMEN ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

The nearly life-size cast bronze sculpture of Diana, Princess of Wales pictured at Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, residence of Britain's Diana, Princess of Wales during marriage and after divorce, in Hyde Park in London, Britain, 24 August 2022 (issued 29 August 2022). EFE-EPA/TOLGA AKMEN ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

A quarter of a century after the death of Diana of Wales, conspiracy theories continue to fuel myths such as that the princess was murdered or that the British royal family was involved, despite official investigations confirming she died in a car accident in Paris.

This was confirmed in 2008 by the British judicial investigation into the death of Lady Di, 36, and her boyfriend Dodi al Fayed, 42, concluding that the tragedy was due to reckless homicide.

The fault fell, according to the evidence collected by the police, on Henri Paul, the driver of the Mercedes that crashed on the Pont du Alma in Paris on the night of Aug. 30, 1997, when the vehicle was being chased by a group of photographers on the hunt for the valuable snapshot of the then most famous woman in the world.

(...)