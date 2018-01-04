Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in action against Johanna Konta of Britain during their quarter final match at the Brisbane International Tennis Tournament in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, Jan. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/GLENN HUNT

John Millman of Australia in action during his men's singles second round match against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria at the Brisbane International Tennis Tournament in Brisbane, Australia, Jan. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT

Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in action during his men's singles second round match against John Millman of Australia at the Brisbane International Tennis Tournament in Brisbane, Australia, Jan. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov had to rally from a set down and stave off two match points before eking out a 4-6, 7-6 (10-8), 6-3 win here Thursday night over Australian wildcard John Millman in the second round of the Brisbane International tennis tournament.

The top seed and defending champion saved those match points in the second-set tiebreaker and then went on to clinch victory in two hours and 35 minutes thanks to a single break of serve in the third set.

Dimitrov barely advanced in what was his first competitive match since winning his maiden ATP Finals title in London in November.

In Friday's quarterfinals, the world No. 3 will take on British world No. 50 Kyle Edmund, who battled past South Korea's Hyeon Chung 7-6 (7-3), 5-7, 6-4.

Uzbek Denis Istomin and Ryan Harrison of the United States will square off in another quarterfinal match at this Australian Open tune-up after recording victories on Thursday.

In women's singles, sixth-ranked Ukrainian Elina Svitolina advanced to the semifinals when British rival Johanna Konta withdrew from the match with a hip injury. Svitolina was leading 1-6, 7-6 (8-6), 3-2 when Konta retired.

Svitolina will next square off on Friday against Czech defending champion Karolina Pliskova, the world No. 4, with a final berth at stake.

Pliskova defeated Estonian Kaia Kanepi 3-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Friday's other women's singles semifinal will pit Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova against Belarus' Aliaksandra Sasnovich.