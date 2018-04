David Goffin of Belgium returns the ball to Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria during their quarter final match at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, Apr. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

David Goffin of Belgium leaves the court after losing to Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in their quarter final match at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, Apr. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria celebrates winning against David Goffin of Belgium in their quarter final match at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, Apr. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria returns the ball to David Goffin of Belgium during their quarter final match at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, Apr. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria qualified on Friday to the Monte-Carlo Masters semi-finals for the first time in his career following his victory 6-4, 7-6(5) over David Goffin of Belgium.

It took the world No. 5 one hour and 46 minutes to prevail over Goffin, world No. 10, for the seventh time out in eight career encounters.

Dimitrov is set to face either world No. 1 Rafael Nadal of Spain or Austria's Dominic Thiem.