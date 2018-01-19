Pablo Carreno Busta (L) of Spain is congratulated by Gilles Muller (R) of Luxembourg during round three on day five of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Jan. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/TRACEY NEARMY

Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain reacts after winning against Gilles Muller of Luxembourg during round three on day five of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Jan. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/TRACEY NEARMY

Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria (R) receives congratulations from Andrey Rublev of Russia (L) during round three on day five of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Jan. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH

Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria celebrates his win against Andrey Rublev of Russia during round three on day five of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Jan. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH

Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria celebrates his win against Andrey Rublev of Russia during round three on day five of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Jan. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov on Friday booked a place in Australian Open round of 16 for the fourth time, earning another ugly win over Russian Andrey Rublev 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

After getting through five-set match in the previous round against the United States qualifier Mackenzie McDonald, the third seed managed to win despite not playing his best performance.

"These are the most important matches for me, when things are not working and I'm able to find a way," Dimitrov said after the win. "I knew what to expect. I knew what I had to do, but certain things in my game are not working at the moment. I'm just pleased to win the match."

Dimitrov, the reigning ATP finals champion, committed 61 unforced errors, but he earned his first win over Rublev in the second career matches.

The 26-year-old Dimitrov is scheduled to play either local favorite Nick Kyrgios or Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

Spaniard Pablo Carreño Busta, the 10th seed, defeated Gilles Muller of Luxembourg 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 7-5, 7-5.