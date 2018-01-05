Nick Kyrgios of Australia celebrates during his quarter final match against Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine at the Brisbane International Tennis Tournament in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, Jan. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT

Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria celebrates a point against Kyle Edmund of Britain during their men's quarter finals at the Brisbane International Tennis Tournament in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, Jan. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/DARREN

Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov on Friday had to dig deep to secure a place in the semifinals at the Brisbane International tournament, where he is to face Australian Nick Kyrgios.

The Brisbane top seed and defending champion Dimitrov defeated the UK's Kyle Edmund 6-3, 6-7 (3-7), 6-4 after two hours and 25 minutes.

Dimitrov seemed on his way to a straight-set win as he clinched the first set, but 21 unforced errors in the second undermined his bid for an easy victory.

During the ninth game of the third set, Edmund fell down with an injury, with Dimitrov and the chair umpire helping him off the court.

When the match resumed, Dimitrov won two games in a row to seal the win and advance into the semifinal.

The 26-year-old Dimitrov is to take on 22-year-old Kyrgios, who defeated Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Dimitrov and Kyrgios are considered by many to be two of tennis' rising stars.

Dimitrov has won against Kyrgios, the third seed at Brisbane, twice in as many career matches.

Australian Alex de Minaur and United States' Ryan Harrison are to square off in another semifinal.