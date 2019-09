A file image shows a person dressed as Harley Quinn from the movie 'Suicide Squad' posing for pictures during the 2016 Toys, Hobbies and Collectibles Convention (TOYCON) in Pasay City, the Philippines, June 1, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/MARK R. CRISTINO

American filmmaker James Gunn on Friday announced the star-studded cast for the second part of the 2016 DC comic-book movie "Suicide Squad."

In a message posted on Twitter, Gunn said that the ensemble will include new names such as British thespian Idris Elba, American pro wrestling star John Cena, Argentinian-Spanish actor Juan Diego Botto and Mexican performer Joaquin Cosio. EFE-EPA