Aldo Peña works as an official of the Metropolitan Agents Corps, where he has been 13 years, in San Salvador, El Salvador, 11 November 2020 (issued 12 November 2020). EFE/Rodrigo Sura

Aldo Peña shows in his home a personalized calendar that was given to him by the group Hombres Trans El Salvador, in San Salvador, El Salvador, 11 November 2020 (issued 12 November 2020). EFE/Rodrigo Sura

Aldo Peña shows a flyer of one of its campaigns and workshops on awareness, rights and respect for sexual diversity in San Salvador, El Salvador, 11 November 2020 (issued 12 November 2020). EPA/Rodrigo Sura

Aldo Peña poses during an interview with EFE in San Salvador, El Salvador, 11 November 2020 (issued 12 November 2020). EFE/Rodrigo Sura

Discrimination and struggle: the life of a transgender man in El Salvador

Between the ages of five and six, Aldo Peña began to realize that something was "not right."

"I did not carry out the role assigned to a woman," the 36-year-old Salvadoran transgender man says when asked about his story, marked by much discrimination and struggle. EFE-EPA