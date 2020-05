A man disinfects the interior of a taxi against coronavirus in Bogota, Colombia, 15 May 2020. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

Car cleaners have disappeared from the street crossings of the Colombian capital, and have been replaced by people who hope to make a living during the mandatory quarantine by disinfecting private vehicles amid the Covid-19 crisis.

In the western part of Bogota, a group of independent professionals, who lost jobs due to the national emergency, offers to disinfect cars at a price of around 1,000 to 5,000 pesos (around $1). EFE-EPA