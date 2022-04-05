Adama Minta, who has had to flee his village Oundou fleeing from the terrorists in Mali. EFE-EPA/ Idrissa Diakité

Frequent attacks carried out by extremist Islamist groups in northern Mali have forced hundreds of families to seek shelter at the Mopti refugee camp, where amid the challenging conditions they dream of peace and returning home.

The internally displaced people arrive at the camp outside the town of Sévaré in the Mopti region after fleeing the restive north of the country, where terrorist groups are behind the burning of villages and murder of civilians.

The camp, 600 kilometers to the northwest of the capital Bamako, is located in a region that forms a gateway between southern and northern Mali.

Suffering from trauma and facing an uncertain length of time at the camp, the internally displaced turn to small jobs in order to survive while they wait for a positive turn of events.

This is the case for Bintou Karanguo, a widowed mother who left her northern village of Timenèré, an agricultural area known for herding activity, three years ago.

(...)