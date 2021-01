Nepalese police arrest activists of the Nepalese Student Union during the protest against dissolution of parliament in Kathmandu, Nepal, 13 January 2021. EFE/EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Nepalese police arrest activists of the Nepalese Student Union during the protest against dissolution of parliament in Kathmandu, Nepal, 13 January 2021. EFE/EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

The Supreme Court of Nepal on Wednesday resumed hearings on 13 petitions against the dissolution of parliament last month that has since plunged Nepal into a deep institutional crisis.

On Dec.20, President Bidya Devi Bhandari endorsed the recommendation of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli's government to dissolve the House of Representatives, and announced general elections in April and May next year, more than a year ahead of schedule. EFE-EPA

