(L-R) Real Madrid's Luka Modric Olympique Lyonnais' Ada Hegerberg and Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe holds their 'Ballon d'Or' (Golden ball) trophies during the ceremony rewarding the best European footballer of the year in Paris, France, 03 December 2018. EPA/YOAN VALAT

Olympique Lyonnais' Ada Hegerberg holds her trophy 'Ballon d'Or' (Golden ball), during ceremony rewarding the best European footballer of the year in Paris, France, 03 December 2018. EPA/YOAN VALAT

Olympique Lyonnais' Ada Hegerberg (R) dances with French DJ Martin Solveig (L) after being awarded with the 'Ballon d'Or' (Golden ball) during a ceremony rewarding the best European Footballer of the Year in Paris, France, 03 December 2018. EPA/YOAN VALAT

French DJ Martin Solveig apologized Tuesday after he asked the first female winner of the Ballon d'Or award Ada Hegerberg if she knew how to twerk as she collected the prestigious soccer accolade.

Solveig had asked the Norwegian forward if she knew "how to twerk" at a ceremony held in Paris on Monday evening, to which she swiftly replied "no."

"I explained to Ada Hegerberg the buzz and she told me she understood it was a joke," said Solveig in a tweet. "Nevertheless my apologies to anyone who may have been offended. Most importantly congratulations to Ada."

In a previous tweet the DJ said he was a respectful person, "especially with women."

Twerking is a sexually provocative dance move.

"Another example of the ridiculous sexism that still exists in sport," Scottish tennis star Andy Murray said of the incident on Instagram. "What questions did they ask (Kylian) Mbappe and (Luka) Modric? I'd imagine something to do with football."

Hegerberg, 23, made history on Monday when she became the first female soccer player to claim the Ballon d'Or.

Modric and Mbappe also received Ballon d'Or awards on Monday evening.