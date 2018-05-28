Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action against Rogerio Dutra da Silva of Brazil during their men'Äôs first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Rogerio Dutra da Silva of Brazil in action against Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action against during their men'Äôs first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action against Rogerio Dutra da Silva of Brazil during their men'Äôs first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Serbia's Novak Djokovic on Monday defeated Rogerio Dutra Silva of Brazil 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 in the first round of the French Open, the second Grand Slam event of the season, held on clay court.

Although he did not put on a stellar performance, Djokovic, a former world No. 1, was good enough to get past the world No. 134 in two hours and five minutes.

The 2016 Roland Garros champion fired 37 winners but committed 36 unforced errors, compared to Dutra Silva's 21 and 32 respectively.

Djokovic, current world No. 22, faced a total of seven break points; he fended off four of them, conceding his serve once in each set.

The 12-time Grand Slam champion, however, was able to break his rival's serve twice in each set to book a place in the second round, where he is set to play the winner of the all-Spanish match pitting David Ferrer and Jaume Munar.