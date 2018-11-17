Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates on Nov. 16, 2018, at the O2 Arena in London, United Kingdom, after defeating Marin Cilic in their round-robin match at the ATP Finals, tennis' season-ending event. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Serbia's Novak Djokovic defeated Marin Cilic 7-6 (9-7), 6-2 here Friday night in his final group-stage match at the ATP Finals and heads into the weekend as the clear favorite to win a record-tying sixth title.

The world No. 1 had already booked a spot in the semi-finals of tennis' elite season-ending event by winning his first two matches in Group Guga Kuerten over American John Isner and Germany's Alexander Zverev.

Both of those previous wins also were in straight sets.

Although he nearly dropped his first set of the tournament against the Croatian, the Serbian's rock-solid baseline play, phenomenal defense and outstanding serving eventually gave him the clear edge over his big-hitting opponent.

The first set at London's O2 Arena came down to a tiebreaker after both players did a excellent job of controlling their service games.

That trend continued in the tiebreak, as the servers won the first 14 points before Djokovic finally got a key mini-break to go ahead 8-7 and then finished off the set a point later.

The Serbian had to save a set point in the tiebreak when serving at 5-6.

Cilic fended off the one break point he faced in the opener and won 86 percent of his first-serve points, while Djokovic lost just two of his 34 service points.

The Croatian, however, was unable to maintain his level in the second set, dropping serve twice as Djokovic pulled away to win the last four games of the match.

Djokovic finished the contest with a 90 percent winning percentage on first-serve points and a phenomenal 91 percent winning percentage on second-serve points.

The 14-time Grand Slam champion will next take on South African world No. 6 Kevin Anderson, runner-up in Group Lleyton Hewitt, in the semi-finals. That Saturday night contest will be a rematch of this year's Wimbledon final, which Djokovic won in straight sets.

Saturday's first semi-final will pit 37-year-old Swiss world No. 3 Roger Federer, winner of a record six ATP Finals titles, against 21-year-old German world No. 5 Alexander Zverev.