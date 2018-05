Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his men's singles second round match against Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, on May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO ONORATI

Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili in action during his men's singles second round match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, on May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO ONORATI

Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his men's singles second round match against Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, on May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO ONORATI

Four-time champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia on Wednesday reached the third round of the Italian Open tennis tournament after defeating Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-4, 6-2.

The former world No. 1 needed 76 minutes to beat his Georgian rival, ranked world No. 74.

Djokovic, world No. 18, is set to play the third round against Spaniard Albert Ramos Viñolas, world No. 41.

The Serbian, finalist in the last two editions in Rome, won the five previous matches against Ramos Vinolas.