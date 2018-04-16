Dusan Lajovic of Serbia in action against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their first round match at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, on April 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates winning against Dusan Lajovic of Serbia in their first round match at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, on April 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Novak Djokovic (up) of Serbia returns the ball to Dusan Lajovic of Serbia during their first round match at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, on April 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Serbia's Novak Djokovic on Monday earned his first Masters 1,000 win this year after defeating fellow Serbian Dusan Lajovic 6-0, 6-1 in the first round of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters.

World No. 13 Djokovic needed just 56 minutes to beat his rival, world No. 93, and concluded the match without giving up a single break point of the four his opponent had.

The 30-year-old Serbian, ninth-seed, competes at the Monte-Carlo Masters for the 12th time, after claiming the title in 2013 and 2015.

Djokovic, who reunited with coach Marian Vajda, is set to play the next round against Indian Wells semifinalist Borna Coric of Croatia, who defeated Frenchman Julien Benneteau 6-2, 6-3 on Monday.

If Djokovic, a former world No. 1, wins his upcoming matches, he may face current world No. 1 Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals.