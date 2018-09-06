Novak Djokovic of the Serbia reacts during a heat break during his match against John Millman of Australia during their quarter-final match on the tenth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Sep. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Novak Djokovic of the Serbia hits a return to John Millman of Australia during their quarter-final match on the tenth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Sep. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

John Millman of Australia (R) congratulates Novak Djokovic of the Serbia (L) after defeating him during their quarter-final match on the tenth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Sep. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Sixth seeded Serbian Novak Djokovic Wednesday defeated Australia's John Millman, ranked 55, in three sets of 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 in two hours and 48 minutes and cruised to the men's semi-finals of the US Open.

Djokovic is set to go up against 21st seeded Japan's Kei Nishikori, who defeated seventh seeded Marin Cilic of Croatia 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-4.

The match between Djokovic, his eleventh US Open semi-finals, and Nishikori, his fifteenth, will have a 14-2 advantage in favor of the Serbian.

Djokovic, who has not performed his best so far in the tournament, committed 53 unforced errors to 29 winning shots.

It was the four break points for a conceded one that ultimately tilted the game in his favor.

Millman, who racked up 46 unforced errors to 24 winning shots, had reached a Grand Slam quarter-final for the first time after a surprise win against five-time US Open champion, Roger Federer.