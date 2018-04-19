Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball to Dominic Thiem of Austria during their third-round match at the Monte-Carlo Masters tournament in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France, on April 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria reacts during his third-round match against Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany at the Monte-Carlo Masters tournament in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France, on April 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Dominic Thiem of Austria celebrates his victory over Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their third-round match at the Monte-Carlo Masters tournament in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France, on April 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Austrian Dominic Thiem rallied from a set down to defeat Serbia's Novak Djokovic 6-7 (2-7), 6-2, 6-3 on Thursday and advance to the quarter-finals of the Monte-Carlo Masters for the first time in his career.

The fifth-seeded Thiem needed two hours and 29 minutes to oust the 2013 and 2015 champion and will next take on Spanish top seed and world No. 1 Rafael Nadal - winner of a record 10 titles at this clay-court ATP World Tour Masters 1000 event - on Friday.

Meanwhile, fourth-seeded Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov needed two hours and 22 minutes to top Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

In the quarterfinals, Dimitrov is set to face sixth-seeded Belgian David Goffin, who staved off a late comeback by Spaniard Roberto Bautista-Agut to win 6-4, 7-5.

Bautista-Agut trailed 5-1 in the second set but saved two match points in the eighth game en route to leveling the set at 5-5. The Spaniard eventually succumbed to defeat, however, after dropping serve once again in the 11th game.

Croatian No. 2 seed Marin Cilic moved through to Friday's quarter-finals when his oft-injured Canadian opponent, Milos Raonic, withdrew from the tournament due to a right-knee problem.

Cilic's next opponent will be Japan's Kei Nishikori, who overcame a second-set hiccup to defeat Italy's Andreas Seppi 6-0, 2-6, 6-3.