Mitchell Krueger of the USA reacts during his men's singles first round match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE TONGO

A fan of Novak Djokovic holds a Serbian flag during the men's singles first round match between Djokovic and Mitchell Krueger of the USA at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE TONGO

Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action against Mitchell Krueger of the USA during their men's first round match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Novak Djokovic (L) of Serbia is congratulated by Mitchell Krueger (R) of the USA after winning their men's first round match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

World number one Novak Djokovic, downed Mitchell Krueger of the United States 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 in the first round of the Australian Open on Tuesday.

The Serbian cruised into the second round, following in the footsteps of his chief rivals, world number two Rafael Nadal and Swiss legend and world number three Roger Federer.

Young Krueger drew first blood breaking Djokovic's serve, but from then on the Serbian pulled up his socks and wrapped up the match in straight sets.

"Playing Krueger for the first time, I didn't really know what to expect. I did my homework, tried to do some research on him, but it was quite tricky and quite different playing him. It was a very competitive match," said Djokovic after the match.

The world number one, who arrived in Melbourne after losing to Spain's Roberto Bautista in the semifinals at Doha, is bidding for his 15th grand slam title.

In the next round, he will face Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, who won his first round match against Martin Klizan of Slovakia and had reached the semifinals of the Brisbane International prior to this tournament.