Novak Djokovic of Serbia poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup trophy, during a photo session at Melbourne's Royal Botanic Gardens in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MAST IRHAM

Serbia's star Novak Djokovic - winner of 15 grand slams - maintained the No. 1 spot in the men's Association of Tennis Professionals world singles rankings released on Monday with 10,955 points, ahead of Spain's Rafael Nadal with a difference of more than 2,500 points.

The top-10 list remained unchanged this week except for both Kei Nishikori of Japan, who climbed one spot up to sixth after having advanced to the semifinal round of the Rotterdam Open, and Roger Federer of Switzerland who dropped to world No. 7.

Alexander Zverev of Germany remained world No. 3, followed by Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro and South Africa's Kevin Anderson.

Meanwhile, Dominic Thiem of Austria, John Isner of the United States and Marin Cilic of Croatia held onto their eighth, ninth and 10th positions in this week's classification.

Gael Monfils of France jumped 10 places to be ranked 23rd in the list following his victory at the Rotterdam Open on Sunday, while Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland rocketed 27 places up to world No. 41, thanks to being a runner up at the same tournament.

Bosnia's Damir Dzumhur moved up seven positions to be placed as world No. 49 after his progress to the quarterfinal stage of the Dutch tournament.

Further down the rankings, US Reilly Opelka soared 33 spots to world No. 56 after having defended the New York Open on Sunday at the Nassau Coliseum in East Garden City, New York.

Pablo Cuevas of Argentina now occupies the 63rd spot after climbing 15 places, after reaching the quarterfinal round of the Argentina Open that took place at Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club.

Jaume Munar of Spain, meanwhile, ascended to world No. 66 after also qualifying to the same stage as Cuevas.

The current top-10 ATP rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 10,955 points

2. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 8,320

3. Alexander Zverev (Germany) 6,475

4. Juan Martin del Potro (Argentina) 5,060

5. Kevin Anderson (South Africa) 4,595

6. Kei Nishikori (Japan) 4,190

7. Roger Federer (Switzerland) 4,100

8. Dominic Thiem (Austria) 3,800

9. John Isner (United States) 3,225

10. Marin Cilic (Croatia) 3,140.