Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after defeating Croatia's Marin Cilic 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 in the quarter-finals of the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, on Nov. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Serbian great Novak Djokovic rallied for a 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 victory here Friday night over Croatia's Marin Cilic to reach the semi-finals of the Paris Masters and extend his current match winning streak to 21.

Djokovic's streak of sets won dating back to the US Open, however, ended at 30 against an inspired Cilic, who could have booked his place in the elite, season-ending ATP Finals in London by reaching the semi-finals but then secured a berth anyway when Roger Federer defeated Kei Nishikori 6-4, 6-4 in the last quarter-final match.

The Serbian bounced back quickly though after dropping the opening set, breaking Cilic's serve twice and not facing a single break point on his own serve in the second set.

Things became complicated for Djokovic once again in the decider when Cilic went up an early service break, but the 14-time Grand Slam champion used his outstanding return game to break the Croatian's serve two more times down the stretch and clinch the victory in two hours and 10 minutes.

Cilic's struggles on second-serve points proved to be his undoing in the match, as his winning percentage on those points fell steadily from 50 percent in the first set to 33 percent in the second set and 29 percent in the decider.

"I'm just pleased to be in the semis," the second-ranked Djokovic was quoted as saying afterward on the ATP World Tour's official Web site.

"I know I can play better. At times tonight I was playing really well. At times, not that great. So there are things that I have to obviously improve for the next one, and I'm looking forward to it."

Next up for Djokovic, who will reclaim the No. 1 ranking from Spain's Rafael Nadal on Monday no matter how he fares this weekend, will be a Saturday semi-final showdown against the third-ranked Federer.

Federer is seeking his 100th career ATP title this week in the French capital.

The other Paris Masters semi-final will pit Austria's Dominic Thiem against Russia's Karen Khachanov.

The Paris Masters is one of nine ATP World Tour Masters 1000 events and among the biggest indoor hard-court tournaments on the men's tennis calendar.