Slovakia's Martin Klizan in action against Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their second-round match at the Barcelona Open Trofeo Conde de Godo tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, April 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

Serbian tennis great Novak Djokovic suffered the latest setback in his bid to return to form after an injury hiatus, losing 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 Wednesday to Slovakia's Martin Klizan in his opening match at the Barcelona Open.

The former world No. 1 and 12-time Grand Slam champion seemed to have the match under control when he rolled through the second set with the loss of just seven points.

But Klizan bounced back quickly and won the decider on the strength of just one service break.

Afterward, the Slovak said he was very pleased with his win at this clay-court event but also wished Djokovic well in his bid to come back from a persistent elbow injury and return to the top of the sport.

"I want to wish him all the best and I'm sure he's gonna come back stronger in a few weeks. And from my side, it was a great match. I always play good tennis in Barcelona, I think," the 140th-ranked qualifier said in a post-match, on-court interview.

The 30-year-old Djokovic, whose ranking has fallen to No. 12 amid his struggles, was making just his second appearance at the Barcelona Open.

The Serbian, who was seeded No. 6 in Barcelona and had received a bye into the second round, has a record of just 5-5 in 2018 and has not reached the quarter-finals of any of the five events he has played. He returned to action in January after missing the last several months of 2017 due to the elbow problem.

Djokovic played this French Open tune-up event once before as a teenager in 2006 and was eliminated in the first round by Spain's Daniel Gimeno-Traver.

Klizan will next square off in the third round against Spanish No. 12 seed Feliciano Lopez, who edged Serbia's Dusan Lajovic 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 on Tuesday.