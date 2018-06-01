Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain plays Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's third round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Serbian great Novak Djokovic got a much tougher third-round match than expected Friday from Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut but showed his competitive mettle in pulling out a 6-4, 6-7 (6-8), 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 victory.

The former world No. 1 needed three hours and 48 minutes to defeat the Spaniard for the seventh time in eight career matches.

The 22nd-ranked Serb appeared headed for an easy win when he wrapped up the first set without facing a single break point and jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second, but the match then took a surprising turn.

Bautista Agut, the world No. 13, got the break back and went on to win the second set in a tiebreaker and then earn a chance to serve out the third set.

But Djokovic seized the momentum once again in leveling the third set at 5-5 and then pulled away down the stretch.

Djokovic, a 12-time Grand Slam champion who missed the latter part of last season with an elbow injury, has seen his ranking plunge to its lowest point since 2006.

But he has recently shown signs of returning to his peak level.

Next up for the No. 20 seed in the round of 16 will be 30th-seeded Spaniard Fernando Verdasco, who upset fourth-seeded Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 (7-4), 6-2, 6-4 on Friday.