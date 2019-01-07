Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates winning his quarter final match against Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia at the Khalifa International Tennis Complex in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL

Serbia's Novak Djokovic led the way in the first men's Association of Tennis Professionals world singles rankings of the year released on Monday, with Spain's Rafael Nadal in second place.

Freshly crowned Hopman Cup champion Roger Federer of Switzerland remained in the third spot in this week's unchanged top 10, followed by Alexander Zverev of Germany and Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina.

Further down the rankings, Australia's Nick Kyrgios fell 16 spots to 51 after he was eliminated from the second round of Brisbane International by France's Jeremy Chardy, who climbed four positions to 36 in the list that was issued a week ahead of the start of the Australian Open grand slam.

The current top-10 ATP rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 9,135 points

2. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 7,480

3. Roger Federer (Switzerland) 6,420

4. Alexander Zverev (Germany) 6,385

5. Juan Martin del Potro (Argentina) 5,300

6. Kevin Anderson (South Africa) 4,810

7. Marin Cilic (Croatia) 4,160

8. Dominic Thiem (Austria) 4,095

9. Kei Nishikori Japan, 3,750

10. John Isner (United States) 3,155.