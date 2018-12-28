Karen Khachanov of Russia in action during his semi final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship 2018 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action during his semi final match against Karen Khachanov of Russia at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship 2018 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Serbia's Novak Djokovic defeated Russian rising star Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-2 here Friday to reach the final of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship, an event the world No. 1 has won three times.

It took Novak just an hour and three minutes to defeat the world's 11th-ranked player in the exhibition tourney in the Emirati capital.

Having regained top form last season, winning the US Open and Wimbledon, Djokovic took the lead against Khachanov in the fourth game.

While serving for the set in the ninth game, Djokovic conceded serve, but redeemed himself immediately and closed the set on his rival's serve.

With the second set tied 2-2, Djokovic proceeded to win four games in a row to book a place in the final, where he will seek a fourth Mubadala title after winning the event three consecutive times in 2012, 2013 and 2014.

The 14-time Grand Slam champion will square off against title holder South Africa's Kevin Anderson, in a rematch of their 2018 ATP Finals semis clash, which ended in victory for Djokovic in straight sets

Anderson defeated Rafael Nadal 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the other semifinal, spoiling the Spaniard's first appearance since he withdrew from the 2018 US Open semi against Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina.