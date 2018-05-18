Kei Nishikori of Japan in action against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's singles quarter final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates winning his Men's singles quarter final match against Kei Nishikori of Japan at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action against Kei Nishikori of Japan during their men's singles quarter final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Serbian great Novak Djokovic got off to a rocky start against Kei Nishikori on Friday, but he battled back to win 2-6, 6-1, 6-3 and set up an Italian Open semi-final showdown against Spanish seven-time champion Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic, a four-time champion at this clay-court ATP World Tour Masters 1000 event, was outplayed from the baseline in the early going by the Japanese star.

But the Serbian settled in and started dictating the rallies in the second set, which he won handily.

He had a fight on his hands once again though in the third set and had to stave off a break point to avoid going down 4-2.

In the end though, Djokovic's stellar ground strokes, defense and athleticism led him to his 13th win in 15 matches against Nishikori.

Djokovic, a 12-time Grand Slam champion who missed the latter part of last season with an elbow injury and has seen his ranking fall to No. 18, is trying to get his game in shape in time for the French Open, which gets under way on May 27.

Nadal advanced to the semi-finals with a 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 victory earlier Friday over Italy's Fabio Fognini.