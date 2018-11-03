Roger Federer of Switzerland returns the ball to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their semi-final match at the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, on Nov. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball to Roger Federer of Switzerland during their semi-final match at the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, on Nov. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after winning his semi-final match against Roger Federer of Switzerland at the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, on Nov. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Novak Djokovic endured a frustrating day on return but still managed to pull out a 7-6 (8-6), 5-7, 7-6 (7-3) victory Saturday over Roger Federer and advance to the final of the Paris Masters, an indoor hard-court event that is the last ATP World Tour Masters 1000 tournament of the 2018 tennis season.

The second-ranked Djokovic was unable to break his third-ranked opponent's serve throughout the more than three-hour match, going 0-for-5 of break-point chances in the first set and 0-for-3 and 0-for-4 in the second and third sets, respectively.

On one of those break points, Federer somehow managed to hit a reflex-volley winner off a Djokovic passing shot that had clipped the top of the net in the eighth game.

The Swiss great later had a set point in the first-set tiebreaker, but Djokovic fended it off and finally won the opener when a Federer backhand went wide.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion faced an uphill battle, but he was up to the challenge and finally scored the first service break of the match in the 12th game of the second set with a forehand down-the-line winner to even the match at a set apiece.

Djokovic's frustration on return continued in the decider, with yet another break point coming and going in the opening game when a Federer ground stroke hit the top of the net and landed on the other side of the court.

The match came down to a third-set tiebreaker after Federer recorded his 18th straight service hold in the 11th game of the decider and Djokovic held a game later.

But after showing pinpoint accuracy on serve (17 aces) and outstanding defense and consistency from the baseline, Federer's form deserted him in the match's final stage.

Djokovic raced out to a 6-1 lead in the tiebreaker due to unforced errors and a double fault by Federer.

The Serb then clinched the narrow victory and extended his current winning streak to 22 matches when a forehand by the Swiss found the net.

Djokovic, who will reclaim the No. 1 ranking from Rafael Nadal on Monday, will try to win a record-tying 33rd Masters 1000 title (with Nadal) when he squares off against Russian rising star Karen Khachanov in Sunday's final.

The 18th-ranked Khachanov brushed aside eighth-ranked Austrian Dominic Thiem 6-4, 6-1 in Saturday's first semi-final.