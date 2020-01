A medic gives medical treatment to malnourished child Radiah Nasser Ali, at a hospital in Sana'a, Yemen, 19 January 2020. EFE/EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

With Yemen's deteriorating health system, doctors have been struggling to treat children with severe acute malnutrition in the war-torn country.

Musab al-Sawaei, a medic at al-Sabeen hospital in the capital Sanaa, said the department receives over 20 acute malnutrition cases with other diseases per month. EFE-EPA